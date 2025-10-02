Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2,668.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What is a support level?
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.