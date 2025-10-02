Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2,668.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

