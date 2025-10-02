BSW Wealth Partners Sells 775 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after purchasing an additional 857,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

