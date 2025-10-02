Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after acquiring an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CL opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

