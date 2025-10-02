Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IAU opened at $72.88 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.