J2 Capital Management Inc Has $437,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

