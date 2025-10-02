Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121,544 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 6.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $94,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

