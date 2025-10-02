Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $834.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $843.80.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

