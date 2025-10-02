Greenleaf Trust Sells 146 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $421.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.39. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

