Foundry Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,878 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.6%

BATS:EFV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

