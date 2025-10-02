Ewa LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ewa LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VOT stock opened at $293.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.46 and its 200-day moving average is $270.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

