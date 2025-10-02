ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires 4,137 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $343.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

