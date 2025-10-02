Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1,488.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 207,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $340.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.08. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $341.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

