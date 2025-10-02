CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 15,809 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Carnival Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.