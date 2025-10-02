SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Holdings Reduced by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 539.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 80,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.46 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

