Northstar Group Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

