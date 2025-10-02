Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $603.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

