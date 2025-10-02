Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,253 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

