Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI Position Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,238,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 594,719 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,413,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 226,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 72,686 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

