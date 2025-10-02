iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Position Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $197.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

