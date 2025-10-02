iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.