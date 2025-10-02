Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHD opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

