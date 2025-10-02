D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stock Holdings Cut by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 5.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $83,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 215.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of DHI opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $195.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

