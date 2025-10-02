Northstar Group Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.