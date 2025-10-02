Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stock Holdings Lifted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
MAA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.
