iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

