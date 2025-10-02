Riverview Trust Co Sells 587 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

