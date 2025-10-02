Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 859 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

