Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,237,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,768,591,236.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. This trade represents a 93.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,316 shares of company stock valued at $808,685,793. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.94.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $395.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.55. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

