Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 102,110.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

