J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 2,563 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.81 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

