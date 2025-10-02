Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.39 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

