Ventas, Inc. $VTR is Vert Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vert Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 4.5% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,740. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTR opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.