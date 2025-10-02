First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 745 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

