Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $481.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.