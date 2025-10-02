Heritage Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 24.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $252,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.