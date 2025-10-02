Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.39. The company has a market capitalization of $738.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.