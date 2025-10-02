Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $425.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.