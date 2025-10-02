Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 273 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $298.60 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $354.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

