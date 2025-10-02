Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 84,775.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $184.95 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $438.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

