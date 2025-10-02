TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 133 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

