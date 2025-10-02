PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.