XML Financial LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1,364.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.6%

TGT opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

