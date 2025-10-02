Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.30 and its 200-day moving average is $530.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $603.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

