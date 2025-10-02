BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

