Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock worth $608,126,659. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.26.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

