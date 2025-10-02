Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Lessened by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.1% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $603.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.