B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

