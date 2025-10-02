Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Booking were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,533.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,285.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,060.98 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

