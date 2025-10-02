J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $404.21 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

