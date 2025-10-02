Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

